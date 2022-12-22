Modi reviews Covid situation; cautions against complacency

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports. His assertion came during a high-level meeting, which he chaired to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country, preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants and their public health implications.

Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He also urged that precaution dose may be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups. During the meeting, Modi directed officials to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing efforts. States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis, the PMO said.

This will support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures, it said. Prime Minister Modi cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, the statement said. He stressed on the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks. Modi was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He also advised regularly monitoring of prices and availability of essential medicines.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla advised parliamentarians to wear a mask and spread awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour. Birla came to the House wearing a mask himself and said Covid cases are once again on the rise in certain countries.