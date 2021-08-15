Narendra Modi: Rs 100 lakh crore for 'Gatishakti' programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore holistic infrastructure development programme 'Gatishakti', which is aimed at boosting employment opportunities and productivity of industries.

"India needs a holistic and integrated approach in infrastructure construction along with modern infrastructure. In the near future, India is going to come out with Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Plan and launch it," he said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 75th Independence Day.

Modi said the over Rs 100 lakh crore scheme will bring new employment opportunities for lakhs of youth. Gatishakti, he said, will be a national master plan which will lay the foundation of the overall infrastructure in the country and give an integrated and holistic path to the economy.

Modi said as of now there is no harmony in modes of transport in the country. Gatishakti, he said, will break the silos and bottlenecks.

The announcement will lead to an all-round national development with focus on jobs, growth and self-reliance, India Inc said on Sunday.

CII President TV Narendran said Prime Minister's Independence Day speech comprehensively outlined a strategic economic vision that embraced various critical sectors of the economy.

"The proposed Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti programme of Rs 100 lakh crore promises to converge infrastructure, manufacturing and competitiveness to drive India's future growth and create employment.

His words on manufacturing quality to build pride in Indian products were timely with a renewed thrust on the mission," he said.