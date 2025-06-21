Modi slams RJD for 'insulting' Ambedkar

Siwan (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the RJD for allegedly insulting Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and asserted that the people of Bihar would not tolerate any disrespect to the Dalit icon.

At a rally in Siwan district, which marked his fifth visit this year to the state and second in less than a month, Modi hailed the "big role" played by Bihar in India's emergence as the "third largest economy" of the world.

In a nearly 45-minute-long speech that followed the launch of projects worth more than Rs 5,900 crore and the flagging off of a Vande Bharat train, the Prime Minister cautioned the people against "attempts to recapture economic resources of Bihar" by the RJD-led opposition in the assembly polls due later this year.

"Ambedkar was against dynasty rule. But they (RJD and its allies) do not like it. So, they have his portrait placed at their feet. On my way, I saw posters demanding an apology for this insult to Babasaheb," said Modi.

"But there has been no apology. This is because they hold Dalits in contempt. In contrast, Modi has Babasaheb in his heart and would like to keep his portrait close to his chest," he added. Modi, who did not mention RJD chief Lalu Prasad by name, referred to the instance of a portrait of Ambedkar being placed close to the feet of the ailing septuagenarian, for which he (Prasad) has been drawing flak from the BJP-led NDA. "The reason is that the RJD-Congress people have little respect for people belonging to the deprived castes, the Dalits, the OBCs and the EBCs. They consider themselves above Babasaheb Ambedkar. But they must remember that the disrespect to Babasaheb Ambedkar will not be forgiven by the people of Bihar," the PM said.

Modi also asserted that the world was greatly impressed with India's progress and underscored Bihar's big role in the country's emergence as the world's "third largest economy". "You all know I have returned from abroad only yesterday. During my tour, I met many leaders of the developed world. They all were greatly impressed with the rate of progress in India. They are watching India becoming the third-largest economy in the world.