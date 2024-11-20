Modi strengthens global ties at Rio de Janeiro

New Delhi/Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with various world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and British PM Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the G0 Summit in Rio de Janeiro strengthening global ties.

PM Modi had a discussion with the heads of state from Brazil, Singapore, and Spain, underlining India’s commitment to boost international collaboration. The summit was hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and also provided a platform for addressing key issues. Brazilian President Lula welcomed Modi. The Indian PM then met his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Modi also met President of France Emmanuel Macron, Egypt's El-Sisi, Spain's Pedro Sanchez, Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto, South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeo and Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store.

United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, First Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath and President of European Union Commission Ursula von Leyen also met PM Modi. However, one notable name of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has been missing in these meetings. Trudeau is also in Rio de Janeiro to attend the G20 Summit and has met US President Biden.

His meeting with PM Modi would not have been possible, given the deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Canada since Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing accusations last year.

The relations nosedived further when Canada named Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Indian High Commissioner in the killing case of the Khalistani terrorists and diplomats were recalled.