Modi sure of record win for NDA in Bihar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the people of Bihar have made up their mind to ensure that the NDA breaks the record of its scale of victory in the last 20 years, while the "jungle raj people" would suffer their worst defeat at the hustings in the state.

Addressing rallies in Bihar, Modi said: "I have been observing the polls closely and it is confirmed that the NDA is winning, and it is winning big. So, I have no questions about the victory but (I want) there should be more and more polling."

Interacting with a BJP worker who said there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people for the NDA, Modi said her words echo the feeling prevailing among the poor, Dalits, Maha Dalits, backward and extremely backward.

The Prime Minister has been using the "jungle raj" analogy to attack the Mahagathbandhan. 'Jungle raj' is an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. In his remarks, Modi said the NDA government is committed to improving the ease of living for women and empowering them.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.