Modi targets Mamata

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indulged in a blame game after four people died in Central forces firing in Cooch Behar on Saturday during the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal. Both demanded that the incident be probed by the Election Commission (EC).

Condoling the deaths, Modi held Mamata Banerjee responsible for using violence as a means of protection and "stooping so low after watching her seat slipping away".

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee said that the firing in Cooch Behar was a part of a larger conspiracy with other TMC leaders adding that the role of Modi cannot be ruled out of it.

"What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away," Modi said addressing a rally in Siliguri, which will go to poll on April 17.

"Didi, this violence, the ways of inciting people to attack security forces, the ways of disrupting the election process will not save you. This violence cannot protect you from your 10 years of misdeeds," he added.

Condemning the Cooch Behar incident in which four TMC workers died, Mamata Banerjee said a conspiracy is going around under the instruction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a public meeting in Hingalganj, she said, "CRPF has shot dead four people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there is a conspiracy going around under the instruction of the Home Minister. Today's incident validates that."

"CRPF has killed voters standing in the queue. Where do they get so much audacity? BJP knows that they have lost, so they are killing voters and workers," added the CM.