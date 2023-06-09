Modi to address Indian diaspora in Washington

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of Indian Americans from across the US in Washington on June 23 on the role of diaspora in India’s growth story, an eminent community leader has said.

The Prime Minister is visiting the US from June 21 to 24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The US President and the First Lady will host PM Modi at a State dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country on the evening of June 23, Indian American community leader Dr Bharat Barai said.

The prestigious Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, which has hosted several high-profile meetings in the past, has been reserved for Prime Minister's address. The venue, named after former US President Ronald Reagan, has a capacity of 900 people, Barai said.

Preparations are in full swing for the only community event to be held during the visit of the Prime Minister. A National Organising Committee of 25 eminent people has been constituted, he said.

The event would be hosted by the US India Community Foundation. A co-host committee has also been set up. The community has been given wide representation in both committees, Barai stated. He said earlier the plans were to host PM Modi at a giant stadium in Chicago for him to address 40,000 Indian Americans. But because of the scheduling issues, it could not be finalised.