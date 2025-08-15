Modi to hoist tricolour for 12th time at Red Fort

New Delhi: As the nation prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort for the 12th consecutive time and deliver his address from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

The success of Operation Sindoor will be at the centre of this year’s celebrations, with flower petals to be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force, one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting ‘Operation Sindoor.’ The helicopters will be captained by Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal.

The theme of this year’s celebrations is Naya Bharat, highlighting India’s progress and vision to become a developed nation by 2047. The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure & bold Naya Bharat and provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress.