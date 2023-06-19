  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Huballi Vande Bharat Train on 26

Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Huballi Vande Bharat Train on 26
x

Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Huballi Vande Bharat Train on 26

Highlights

Karnataka's second Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and twin cities of Huballi-Dharwad began its test ride on Monday.

Karnataka's second Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and twin cities of Huballi-Dharwad began its test ride on Monday.

The train, which connects state capital Bengaluru with north Karnataka's most important city, began its journey from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train station in Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m.

Scheduled to cover the distance between Bengaluru and Dharwad in 6.55 hours, the train which left Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m. is expected to reach Dharwad by 12.40 p.m. It will leave Dharwad by 1.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru by 8.10 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train on June 26

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X