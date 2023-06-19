Live
- Severe heat wave condition in Telangana for two days
- Telangana stares at severe heatwave conditions
- Telugu Talons defeat Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in a close encounter
- AP Minister asks Pawan to keep an eye on Babu
- NIRF rankings do not determine funding of varsities: UGC chief
- Hyderabad: Charminar segment continues to be MIM’s invincible fortress
- JP Nadda to visit Telangana on June 25
- ‘Tollywood is my homeland,’ says Kajal
- Salary Hikes based only on Upskilling-Wipro announces
- Dwarampudi hits backs at Pawan Kalyan
Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Huballi Vande Bharat Train on 26
Highlights
Karnataka's second Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and twin cities of Huballi-Dharwad began its test ride on Monday.
Karnataka's second Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and twin cities of Huballi-Dharwad began its test ride on Monday.
The train, which connects state capital Bengaluru with north Karnataka's most important city, began its journey from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train station in Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m.
Scheduled to cover the distance between Bengaluru and Dharwad in 6.55 hours, the train which left Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m. is expected to reach Dharwad by 12.40 p.m. It will leave Dharwad by 1.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru by 8.10 p.m.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train on June 26
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS