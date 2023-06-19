Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Huballi Vande Bharat Train on 26

Karnataka's second Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and twin cities of Huballi-Dharwad began its test ride on Monday.

The train, which connects state capital Bengaluru with north Karnataka's most important city, began its journey from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train station in Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m.

Scheduled to cover the distance between Bengaluru and Dharwad in 6.55 hours, the train which left Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m. is expected to reach Dharwad by 12.40 p.m. It will leave Dharwad by 1.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru by 8.10 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train on June 26