Modi to inaugurate world's highest rail bridge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world’s highest railway bridge, built over the Chenab River in Reasi district on June 6. Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed this on Tuesday. Along with the bridge, the Prime Minister will also launch the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service. The Chenab railway bridge, now officially part of the Katra to Sangaldan rail section, stands as the world's highest railway arch bridge.

This will be the first-ever train link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. The bridge towers 359 meters above the Chenab River, surpassing even the Eiffel Tower in height. For the first time, Kashmir will be directly linked to the rest of India via rail.

This bridge is a key component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which spans 272 kilometers and includes 36 tunnels totaling 119 kilometers and nearly 1,000 bridges.

The terrain's complexity and the region's seismic sensitivity posed major engineering challenges, but Indian engineers successfully executed this ambitious project, a feat many once deemed impossible.

Railway officials highlighted the Chenab Bridge's structural strength, mentioning that it can withstand wind speeds over 250 km/h and was built using about 30,000 metric tons of steel. One foundation, known as S20, is so massive it covers nearly one-third of a football field, specifying the scale and vision behind the structure.

The entire USBRL project represents not just engineering excellence but also New India’s resolve and determination. With electric engines powered by specially designed overhead equipment (OHE) and advanced tunnel safety systems, the railway line is built for resilience and long-term service.

The train service was earlier planned to begin on April 19 but was postponed after cancellation of PM Modi's visit due to bad weather. After the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, this railway project now holds even more importance than before.