Modi to visit K'taka today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Karnataka on Sunday. During the visit, Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.

It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

Thereafter, he will flag off Yellow line of Bangalore metro and undertake a metro ride from RV Road, Ragigudda to Electronic City metro station. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in Bengaluru and address a public function.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over 15 thousand 610 crore rupees.

The total route length of the project will be more than 44 kilometres with 31 elevated stations.