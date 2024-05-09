Modi's chair shaking: Congress

New Delhi: Seeking to turn tables on the Prime Minister using his own remarks on industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, the Congress on Wednesday said the attack on his 'friends' indicated that times are 'changing' and that Narendra Modi's chair is 'shaking'.

It also questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies are not taking action against the industrialists if they have given Congress 'truck loads of black money' as alleged by the Prime Minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the counterattack saying, “times are changing. Friends are no longer friends! After completion of three phases of elections, today the Prime Minister has started attacking his own friends. This shows Modiji’s chair is shaking. This is the real trend of the result.”

In Rae Bareli, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The PM calls my brother ‘Shehzada’ (prince) but he is ‘Shehenshah’ (emperor)...He is giving clarifications because people are seeing that the entire country’s property has been given to some billionaires...”

Sharing Rahul’s video, Congress Secretary (Administration) Gurdeep Sappal asked whether Modi’s ‘Titanic is sinking’ and why he was pushing his “best friends” off the sinking ship. “Modi believes this information (Adani-Ambani giving money) to be true. That is why now Modi should also tell the country when is he sending ED to the houses of Adani and Ambani? When will they dismiss those officers who informed the Prime Minister about the tempos filled with money but did not seize them?” he said.

In fact, Rahul had made a reference to Adani in his rally in Jharkhand on Tuesday where he said people have to decide whether they would want to have a “Modi-Adani sarkar’ or a government of Dalits, backwards, farmers, tribals and the poor.