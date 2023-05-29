Live
Modi’s Govt completes 9 years in power today: Report Card
- Modi Govt has successfully completed its 9 years in power and in these 9 years, it has introduced varied welfare schemes to address the problems of different sections of the society.
- On eve of the completion, a special public relation campaign would be held at( Jansampark Abhiyan)start from 30th May to 30 30th June.
As per the BJP sources, the Modi Govt would be having a press conference on 29th May, in all state capital across the nation by central minister in BJP ruled states along with CMs.
They would also give a presentation based on all the achievements of the Modi Government in 9 years. They would also interact informally with the media people of the state.
Where the BJP is not in power in those states, BJP state president along with the central government ministers would be addressing the press, the sources added.
The central leaders who would hold the press conference include.
In Mumbai- Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman
In Ahmedabad-Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur
In Bengaluru -Mos-Meenakshi Lekhi
In Lucknow-Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
-In Guwahati -Fisheries Minister- Ashwani Vaishnav
In Bhopal -Fisheries Minister-Bhupendra Yadav
In Hyderabad-Union Law Minister-Arjun Ram Meghwal
In Chennai-Jitendra Singh
In Patna -Gajendra Singh
In Kolkata-Union Health Minister-Mansukh Mandaviya
In Jaipur-Union Minister of Consumer Affairs -Piyush Goyal
In Rohtak -Smriti Irani