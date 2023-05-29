Modi’s Govt completes 9 years in power today: Report Card

As per the BJP sources, the Modi Govt would be having a press conference on 29th May, in all state capital across the nation by central minister in BJP ruled states along with CMs.

They would also give a presentation based on all the achievements of the Modi Government in 9 years. They would also interact informally with the media people of the state.

Where the BJP is not in power in those states, BJP state president along with the central government ministers would be addressing the press, the sources added.

The central leaders who would hold the press conference include.

In Mumbai- Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman

In Ahmedabad-Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur

In Bengaluru -Mos-Meenakshi Lekhi

In Lucknow-Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

-In Guwahati -Fisheries Minister- Ashwani Vaishnav

In Bhopal -Fisheries Minister-Bhupendra Yadav

In Hyderabad-Union Law Minister-Arjun Ram Meghwal

In Chennai-Jitendra Singh

In Patna -Gajendra Singh

In Kolkata-Union Health Minister-Mansukh Mandaviya

In Jaipur-Union Minister of Consumer Affairs -Piyush Goyal

In Rohtak -Smriti Irani