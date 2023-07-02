Modi’s guarantee: Every farmer getting Rs 50k per year

New Delhi: The government is giving Rs 6.5 lakh crore to the agriculture sector every year with each farmer getting a benefit of Rs 50,000 annually in one form or the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while asserting it's "Modi's guarantee" and not just a promise.

In what was seen as a veiled dig at the poll promises made by Congress and other opposition parties in recent times, Modi listed benefits provided to farmers mainly in form of fertiliser subsidy, foodgrains procurement and PM-KISAN and said: "This shows what a guarantee looks like and what massive efforts are needed to change the lives of farmers". "The government is making sure that every farmer in the country receives around Rs 50,000 every year in some way or the other. This means, under the BJP government at the Centre, there is a guarantee that every farmer gets Rs 50,000 in various forms," he said while addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress here.

"Ye Modi ki guarantee hai. Aur maine jo kiya hai, woh bata raha hoon, vaade nahi bata raha hoon (This is Modi's guarantee. I am only talking about what I have done and not the promises)," the prime minister said. "On an average, the government is spending more than Rs 6.5 lakh crore yearly on agriculture and farmers," Modi said.

In the last nine years, Modi said the government has ensured supply of fertilisers at cheaper rates compared to other countries, bought large quantities of grains at minimum support price (MSP) and paid huge amount directly into bank accounts of farmers under PM-KISAN scheme, thus eliminating middlemen.