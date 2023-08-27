Live
- Treating other countries only as a market will never work says PM Narendra Modi
- NGT judge, who questioned MP govt’s inaction on dam site encroachment, transferred to Delhi
- Will be personally very happy if we can reach the final, says Taskin Ahmed ahead of Asia Cup
- Gujarat: Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday
- G20 presidency is people's presidency, Aug 29 to be celebrated as Telugu Language Day said PM Narendra Modi
- Study shows how living in space can impair astronauts' immune systems
- Delhi traffic police conduct carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
- Expiry week could lead to some selling pressure
- Country saw 'sabka prayaas' as 'har ghar Tiranga abhiyaan' became 'har mann Tiranga': Modi
- Bengal cracker factory blast may not have occurred had authorities heeded plaints by locals
Just In
Modis Man Ki Baat. Chandrayaan-3 has become symbol of spirit
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of spirit of New India.
"Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation," the PM Modi said.
India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned.
India thus became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat. The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS