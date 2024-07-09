Mohan Lal Badoli appointed Haryana BJP president

Chandigarh: BJP national President J. P. Nadda on Tuesday appointed Haryana MLA Mohan Lal Badoli as the party's state president.



Badoli, who represents the Rai constituency, replaced Nayab Singh Saini, who is the Chief Minister now.

Badoli, 61, was first elected to the state Assembly from Rai constituency in 2019.

The state is going to the Assembly elections likely in October.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014.

In just concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Congress won five seats each out of the 10 constituencies in the state. Badoli lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival Satpal Brahamchari with a slender margin of 21,816 votes.

Badoli had also served as the party's Sonipat district president and later as party general secretary.