Monsoon over Delhi, neighbouring states likely to be slow: IMD

New Delhi: Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab is likely to be slow.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) made the forecast on Sunday based on large-scale features showing no favourable condition. The wind pattern by the numerical models also do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period, the IMD said.

Under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, the weather department said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and significant reduction in rainfall activity thereafter.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric levels and monsoonal easterlies, it predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and significant reduction in rain fall activity thereafter.