Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Monsoon over Delhi, neighbouring states likely to be slow: IMD

Monsoon over Delhi, neighbouring states likely to be slow: IMD
x

Monsoon over Delhi, neighbouring states likely to be slow: IMD

Highlights

Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab is likely to be slow.

New Delhi: Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab is likely to be slow.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) made the forecast on Sunday based on large-scale features showing no favourable condition. The wind pattern by the numerical models also do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period, the IMD said.

Under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, the weather department said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and significant reduction in rainfall activity thereafter.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric levels and monsoonal easterlies, it predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and significant reduction in rain fall activity thereafter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X