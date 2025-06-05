Monsoon session of Parl from July 21

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament will be held between July 21 and August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday, as the Central government virtually rejected the Opposition INDIA bloc demand for a special session to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and subsequent developments.

The unusually early announcement came 47 days before the commencement of the session, with the Opposition believing that it is aimed at blunting its sustained campaign for a special session, which is now planning to send another letter by around 300 MPs after a joint letter by 16 leaders.

The session, which will have 17 sittings, will see a discussion on Operation Sindoor as well as initiation of an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court’s Justice Yashwant Varma. It is also likely to see the government taking credit for the announcement of caste census in a year Bihar is going to Assembly elections.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, Rijiju told reporters.

Under the rules, all issues can be discussed during the Monsoon session, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said while responding to a question on the Opposition’s demand.

This will be the first Parliament session since the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed by terrorists.