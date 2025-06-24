Monsoon set to arrive in Delhi today

New Delhi: The weather in Delhi-NCR has taken a pleasant turn as pre-monsoon showers lashed several parts of the region, providing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. The sudden rainfall, amid overcast skies and cool breezes, comes just ahead of the expected monsoon onset, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts will arrive in the capital by Tuesday.

In view of the changing weather conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for both Monday and Tuesday. The forecast includes rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

On Monday morning, the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 30°C. The maximum temperature for the day is likely to reach around 34°C, while the minimum is expected to remain close to 27°C. The weather department also predicted mostly cloudy skies during the day with possibilities of intermittent rain and thunderstorms. On Sunday, Delhi had already experienced a dip in temperatures, with the maximum recorded at 36.2°C—2.4 degrees lower than the season’s average. The minimum, however, stood at 28.4°C, which is 0.4 degrees higher than the normal range for this time of year. These fluctuations are a result of the upcoming monsoon front and increased cloud cover across northern India.

Apart from the pleasant weather, Delhi also saw a modest improvement in air quality on Monday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6:30 a.m. was recorded at 91, which falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category. However, air quality levels continued to vary significantly across the city and neighboring NCR towns.

In NCR cities, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 112 and Greater Noida 114, both in the ‘moderate’ category, while Ghaziabad stood at 90, and Noida at 101. Gurugram, however, stood out with a concerning AQI level of 267, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Within Delhi, AQI readings showed a mix of satisfactory and moderate levels across various neighborhoods. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 108, Jahangirpuri 130, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 126, Mundka 144, Narela 103, Rohini 106, Sonia Vihar 126, and Wazirpur 128.

Other areas also displayed varied results. Alipur recorded an AQI of 93, Anand Vihar 90, Ashok Vihar 86, Aya Nagar 84, and Mathura Road 97. Cleaner air was observed at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range with a reading of 69, Lodhi Road at 70, and Major Dhyanchand Stadium also at 68. Mandir Marg recorded an AQI of 70, Najafgarh 74, Nehru Nagar 84, and NSIT Dwarka 65. Okhla Phase 2 stood at 93, Patparganj at 95, Punjabi Bagh 77, Shadipur 88, Siri Fort 90, Sri Aurobindo Marg 69, and Vivek Vihar 77.

Although a few areas continue to report moderate pollution levels, the rainfall has visibly helped bring down pollution and dust levels across much of the city. With the full arrival of the monsoon expected shortly, residents can look forward to continued relief from both heat and pollution in the coming days.