Moosewale's father hospitalised in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh was on Friday admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the PGIMER here after complaint of vascular blockage.

Balkaur Singh, whose son was shot dead in daylight on May 29 close to his Moosa village in Punjab on May 28, had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Patiala from where he was shifted to the PGIMER here.

His angiography will be conducted at the hospital.

