More rain forecast in Tamil Nadu, AP

Chennai: A cyclonic circulation lies over South Coast of Andhra Pradesh, including North Coast of Tamil Nadu. Under its influence, heavy rain activities have been recorded over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during the last few days.

Chennai has recorded the heaviest rainfall of this year which is 215 mm. A New Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over South East Bay of Bengal, under which a low pressure area will form during the next 48 hours. It may strengthen further moving in the northwest direction.

Due to its effect, the winds will be strong in the southeast Bay of Bengal and southcentral Bay of Bengal and the waves in the sea can also rise high. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh between November 9 and 11.