More than 300 fire engines left for various districts with the holy water of Triveni

Prayagraj: Honouring 'the faith and religious sentiments of all, the Yogi government has decided to allow the people across the 75 districts of the state to take a bath in Triven waters.

This was meant to reach out to people who could not attend the Maha Kumbh to take a holy bath in the Triveni waters. Following the instructions of the Yogi government, the Fire and Emergency Services Department has taken on this responsibility.

Fire brigades have been dispatched with the holy water of Sangam to all 75 districts across the state. The Maha Kumbh saw the attendance of over 66 crore 33 lakh individuals from across the country and around the world.

Earlier, for the first time, the government had provided opportunities for prisoners to bathe in the holy waters of Triveni while still in jail, respecting their faith and religious needs. This initiative has been made available to more than 90,000 prisoners and detainees, throughout the state.

The program was launched by the Fire and Emergency Services Department at Triveni Sangam on Friday. Pramod Sharma, Chief Fire Officer of Maha Kumbh, stated that following governmental instructions, fire engines originally filled with water for the Maha Kumbh have now been emptied, refilled with holy water from Sangam, and sent out to all districts.

People who could not attend the Maha Kumbh will now have the chance to bathe in the sacred waters of Triveni. Home delivery of more than 5 lakh litres of holy Sangam water has begun. The fire and emergency services in Uttar Pradesh have initiated a unique effort to distribute Sangam water to all 75 districts in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the government ensure the availability of Sangam water for those unable to bathe in the Maha Kumbh for various reasons. In line with the Chief Minister's wishes, fire and emergency services have filled fire engines with Sangam water and are transporting it to all districts.

Pramod Sharma explained that over 300 fire engines were mobilized from different districts for the Maha Kumbh.

Each fire engine has a different water-holding capacity, but on average, one can hold approximately 5,000 litres of water. Consequently, more than 5 lakh litres of water is being sent out via these fire engines. The district administration will coordinate with public representatives to ensure that the holy water is made available to those, who were unable to attend the Maha Kumbh.