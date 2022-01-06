MoS Home Nityanand Rai Test covid positive
Highlights
New Delhi: The outbreak of Corona is increasing across the country, in the meantime, now the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has also been caught by Corona.
Rai's corona test has been found positive, he himself has given this information. Rai said on Twitter, "My Covid report has come positive.
I have completely isolated myself. People coming in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps with caution."
