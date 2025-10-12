MoS Jitendra Singh reviews IMD’s multi-hazard warning support system

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, on Sunday reviewed the Web-GIS-based Multi-Hazard Early Warning Decision Support System (DSS) developed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an official said.

The Minister appreciated the progress made by the Department towards developing indigenous, technology-driven, and citizen-centric weather forecasting systems that strengthen disaster preparedness and enhance public safety across the country.

The Minister commended the DSS for enabling an estimated cost saving of Rs 250 crore by eliminating dependency on foreign vendors and avoiding an annual maintenance cost of Rs 5.5 crore, thereby promoting self-reliance under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Singh also reviewed ‘Mausamgram’ (Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam), a unique citizen-focused platform providing hyperlocal, location-specific weather forecasts down to the village level.

The system delivers hourly forecasts for the next 36 hours, three-hourly forecasts for the next five days, and 60-hourly forecasts for up to 10 days, said an official statement.

Citizens can conveniently access weather information through PIN code, location name, or by selecting their state, district, block, and gram panchayat. Available in all official Indian languages, ‘Mausamgram’ ensures that users across India receive accurate and timely weather updates relevant to their locality, it said.

The IMD has fully re-engineered its forecast and warning generation process, enabling real-time alerts and significant advancements in forecasting capabilities — increasing the lead period from 5 to 7 days, reducing forecast preparation time by about 3 hours, and improving accuracy by 15-20 per cent.

Interacting with IMD officials, Dr Singh suggested incorporating AI-driven mechanisms into ‘Mausamgram’ to make it even more user-friendly and accessible.

He also emphasised the need to further develop the Multi-Hazard Early Warning System to ensure that citizens receive clear, actionable alerts that help prevent disasters and provide adequate time for preparedness and safety, said the statement.

Earlier, the Minister participated in the Special Swachhata Program 5.0 organised by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its New Delhi headquarters premises, ‘Mausam Bhavan’.

As part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, Dr Singh planted a sapling within the IMD premises and felicitated 50 ‘Safai Mitras’ for their dedicated contribution to cleanliness and maintenance activities.

The ongoing implementation of Mission Mausam, which includes the installation and commissioning of advanced meteorological instruments, will significantly enhance IMD’s forecasting capabilities by 2030, enabling severe weather hazard forecasting at a 5x5 km scale, dynamic impact-based forecasting, and risk-based early warnings for all.

The initiative envisions last-mile connectivity to ensure early warnings reach every household by 2030, achieving the vision of ‘Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam’.