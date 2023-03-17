Mother Along With Her Son Commited Suicide In Kerala

A shocking and heart wrenching incident took place in Kaithapathal in Upputhara, Kerala's Idukki district, on Thursday. A 38-year-old lady killed herself together with her 7-year-old son after learning that her 28-day-old child had passed away.



They were unable to get rid of the pain as a result choose to finish their lives. Following the incident of new born baby's death Lija reportedly experienced depression. On Thursday morning, Kaithapathal resident Lija (38) and her older son Ben Tom dove into the well that was on her property.

According to local sources, the incident took place about 6 am when the other family members left Lija and Ben alone at home as they went to church. The infant's funeral was held on Wednesday after Lija's newborn passed away two days prior after choking on breast milk.

The two weren't there when Lija's family members returned from church on Thursday morning. Their bodies were later discovered inside the well close to the house.

After being alerted, the fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and removed the remains from the well. Their funeral service will be place later, following the postmortem.