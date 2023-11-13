Live
- Persistence Pays Off: Software Engineer's Plea for Drain Construction Gets PMO's Attention
- Waqf Board illegal appointments case: Delhi court sends accused to 3-day ED custody
- JDS Warns of Agitation: Farmers' Compensation Delay Sparks Threat of MLAs' Sit-In
- Telangana Guv seeks report on Hyderabad fire tragedy
- Inter school Ideathon challenge to find solutions for Brand Bengaluru launched
- 35 police personnel of a single station wrote letters seeking transfer
- Experience the Magic of Children's Day at Wonderla - A day filled with joy and the spirit of giving back
- Punjab sees AQI reduction of 7.6%
- Air pollution: A new cause for the rising diabetes rates in India?
- Ex-UK PM David Cameron appointed new Foreign Secy as Sunak reshuffles Cabinet
Just In
Mother-daughter shot at in Delhi
A woman and her daughter were shot at in outer north Delhi by an unidentified person, an officer said on Monday, adding that both were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stable.
New Delhi: A woman and her daughter were shot at in outer north Delhi by an unidentified person, an officer said on Monday, adding that both were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stable.
The two were identified as Rakesh Devi (45) and Pinki (22), both residents of Khera Kalan, Delhi.
Sharing the details, the officer said that on Sunday at 4:10 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Alipur police station mentioning that two women have been shot at Khera Kalan near Shyam Kanta, Budhpur Alipur who are still breathing.
“A police team rushed to the spot and PCR Van also reached the spot. Two injured women were found lying at the spot where blood and cartridges were found around the spot,” said a senior police officer.
“Both the injured were rushed to the Hospital (BJRM) in the PCR Van and were given treatment. Gunshot Injuries are mostly at Arms and legs. Both the patients are under treatment at Shalimar Max hospital and out of danger for now,” said the officer.
“A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/ 27 Arms Act has been registered in Alipur police station. Further investigation is in progress,” the officer added.