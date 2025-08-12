Mother-daughter thief duo arrested in Delhi, stolen gold and silver recovered in molten form

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested a mother-daughter duo on charges of theft and recovered stolen gold and silver in the melted form.

The two were arrested from Dwarka district in the National Capital by a team of personnel from the Bindapur police station. The team recovered 5.23 grams of melted gold and 589.15 grams of melted silver.

The arrests were made following an investigation after a complaint was received by the police on August 1. The online e-FIR No. 80071435/25, U/s-305 BNS was received at the Bindapur police team, following which a crack team reached the spot and met the complainant.

The complainant, Ishika, a resident of Shrichand Park, Matiyala, stated that unknown persons stole the jewellery, after which she lodged the above-said e-FIR.

The police in a statement said that under the directions of Dwarka District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Singh, a dedicated crack team from the Bindapur police station comprising ASI Kulber, Head Constable Neeraj, HC Mukesh, Constable Rajesh Dagar, Ct. Ashish, under the supervision of SHO, and overall supervision of Rajkumar, ACP (Dabri), was constituted to solve the case.

"In pursuance of the task, the above-said team visited the spot and checked CCTV footage of the spot as well as nearby places. After checking the CCTV cameras installed outside the house, no person was seen entering or exiting the house," the officials said.

Furthermore, none of the doors or locks of the house appeared to be broken in any way. After this, the tenants living in the house, Pinki and Poonam, were strictly interrogated.

The police said that during interrogation, they revealed that both mother and daughter had entered the house by passing through the ventilator and committed theft.

The stolen jewellery was sold at a local shop. Based on the accused's identification, the police team visited the shop and recovered gold and silver from the shop owner.

Pinki, aged 42 years, and her daughter, Poonam, 22, are both residents of Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

The police said that the investigation is in progress.

Further details are awaited.