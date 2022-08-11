Mother-Son Duo From Kerala Passed Government Exams Together

Every year, a large number of candidates with intriguing objectives show up for the Public Service Commission (PSC) exams. This time, a mother-son pair from Kerala took the competitive exams jointly and would be starting their careers in government service.



The mother-son pair became an inspiration after the nine years of determination as they have successfully applied this practise to pass the Kerala PSC exams and land a reputable position in the services. N.Bindu passed the Last Grade Servants (LGS) examination with the 92nd rank while her 24-year-old son passed the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with the 38th rank.

N.Bindu, a 42-year-old woman from Kerala, started reading to her son Vivek in order to teach him the value of reading. She attempted to convey to him the value of reading by engaging in reading routines with her son, who was then in class 10, as she worked as an Anganwadi instructor.

The journey was not easy. It started when she had also enrolled in a coaching programme and made three attempts at the exams—two for LGS and one for LDC. After her son graduated, she enrolled him in the same coaching programme, and on her fourth try, she and her son both passed the examinations.

She initially set out to pass the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor exam in order to get a job, but as a "bonus," she also passed the LGS exam.

Her son, the instructors at the coaching centre, and her close friends continually encouraged her to try despite her numerous failures. She will be transitioning to a government role after a decade of professional experience gained as a teacher because the fourth time proved to be the charm.

Although her son had previously attempted to pass the police exam, he prepared for the LDC exam this time. Although they did not study together, they claim that this did not prevent them from talking about many pertinent subjects and engaging in constructive debates about them.