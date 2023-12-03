MP Assembly polls: Union Ministers Tomar, Prahlad Patel, BJP General Secy Vijayvargiya win, Kulaste loses

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday registered a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, including for two of the three Union Ministers it had fielded.

While Union Minsters Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel won, their ministerial colleague Faggan Singh Kulaste was not so lucky.

Union Agriculture Minister Tomar, who contested the election from Dhimani Assembly seat of his home district Morena, secured his victory by more than 24,000 votes against BSP candidate Balveer Singh Dandotiya, securing a total of 79,137 votes against Dandotiya’s 54,676 votes.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Patel registered victory from Narsinghpur Assembly, defeating Congress candidate Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 110,226 votes.

BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was also in the election fray, won from Indore -1 seat, defeating sitting Congress MLA Sanjya Shukla by 58,202 votes.

However, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kulaste, who contested from Niwas Assembly seat of Mandla district, lost to Congress candidate Chain Singh Warkade by 9,723 votes. Warkade secured 99,644 votes while Kulaste got 89,921 votes.

Kulaste has represented the Mandla constituency in the state Assembly multiple times.

As per Election Commission figures, the BJP had won 137 seats in the 230-member house, at 8.30 p.m., and were leading in 30 others. Meanwhile, the Congress had won 44 and were leading in 20 others.