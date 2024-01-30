Live
MP CM Yadav 'invites' Congress MLA Markam to join BJP
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday indirectly "invited" Congress MLA Omkar Singh Markam to join his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), quipping he was in the "wrong place".
The invitation came during a programme in Jabalpur where the public representatives from various parties were present. When Yadav came on to the dais to address the gathering, he started welcoming all the MLAs and MPs present there.
As he came to the Congress MLA ’s name, the CM asked: "Where is Omkar Singh Markam ji?"
As Markam stood up, Yadav then, in a sarcastic tone, said: "Omkar ji you are sitting at the wrong place, please come with us." Markam did not say anything, but only smiled.
However, after the programme was over, Markam, talking to reporters on CM Yadav’s offer, said: "I would just say that the Chief Minister should focus on development of Madhya Pradesh, and not to worry about me."
Markam, a four-time MLA from Dindori, is considered a prominent tribal leader of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. In the 2023 Assembly election,he defeated BJP’s Pankaj Singh Tekam by a margin of 92,962 votes.
Markam, who won four consecutive assembly elections – 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2023, is considered close to former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and he was also a minister in his cabinet.