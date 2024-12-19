MP gears up for PM Modi's visit to lay foundation for Ken-Betwa link project on Dec 25

The Madhya Pradesh government is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chhatapur to lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa link project on December 25.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit the Bundelkhand region on Thursday to review the state government's preparations and participate in several programmes organised in different districts ahead of PM Modi's visit.

The Chief Minister will participate in the 'Kisan Sammelan' (farmers gathering) at a stadium in Chhatarpur district. The farmers from districts Panna, Chhatarpur, Sagar of Bundelkhand region will attend the event.

Chief Minister Yadav will address the gathering of farmers to inform them about the benefits of the much-talked Ken-Betwa river linking project between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Later, he will participate in a 'Jal Kalash Yatra' being organised in Panna district. A group of women will take out a vibrant procession through the streets. Further, the Chief Minister will attend a 'Sant Sammelan' (gathering of saints) in Panna.

All these events are being organised under the 'Jan-Kalyan Parv', a campaign launched on the completion of one year of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Ken-Betwa River interlinking project will transport excess water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh to irrigate the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

PM Modi will visit Chhatarpur to lay the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa river linking project on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25.

Earlier, CM Yadav said that the project will provide water for irrigation for over 8.1 lakh hectares in MP's Bundelkhand region and another 2.5 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh. Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Sheopur, Damoh, Datia, Raisen, Vidisha and Sagar districts will benefit from the project.

Notably, a similar river interlining project was initiated between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A tripartite agreement was signed between MP, Rajasthan, and the Central government in the presence of PM Modi in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The project will provide water for 6.1 lakh hectares of farmland under irrigation in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Guna, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Dewas, Ujjain, Agar, Mandsaur and Morena.