MP govt to approach HC to resolve Gwalior's JC Mills issue

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the state government will approach the high court on the issue of dues of workers of now-defunct Jiyajirao Cotton Mills (J.C.Mills) in Gwalior.

"State government is one of the parties in the matter and we are ready to find a solution to it. MP government will approach the High Court to seek the dues of workers. Over 8000 workers are waiting for their dues. We want a permanent solution to the issue," said the Chief Minister.

He made the statement during a visit to J. C. Mills located in Birla Nagar in the Gwalior district, which remained shut since 1991 following multiple issues, including non-payment of electricity charges.

The Chief Minister asserted that more than 8000 families (of mill workers) have been waiting for their dues for years which needs to be settled on priority.

"No matter when this mill was established and what reasons led to it's closer. We need to find a solution to provide dues of workers," he added.

J. C. Mills was established by Birla Group in 1921. Spread over 700 bighas of land being allotted on the lease agreement. The mill had become a lifeline for workers in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Reportedly, more than 16,000 labourers were working in J. C. Mills.

In 1992, the state government led by then Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa issued a notice to proprietors regarding dues of electricity bills of around Rs 60 crore.

Due to non-payment of electricity charges, the state government banned power supply in the following years. Since then, one of the largest mills in the state remained shut following which, labour union of J. C. Mills filed a petition before the Gwalior divisional bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Banks such as - PNB, Andhra Bank, BOI, the Oriental Bank of Commerce and some others also filed a joint petition for seeking their outstanding dues from J. C. Mills.

The case is still pending before the court.