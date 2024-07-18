Live
- MP govt to hire pvt agencies for cloud services for data security
- Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised
- Joe Biden ‘more receptive’ to exit talks, says report
- The hundred: Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris at London Spirit
- ED raids multiple premises in Nalanda in money laundering case
- We will not protect anyone in Tribal Welfare Board case: Siddaramaiah
- Odisha: Shifting of ornaments in Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple completed
- Sub-jr Men, Women North Zone Hockey: Haryana, U.P, Uttarakhand and Punjab win
- Red Sea crisis: Suez Canal reports 23.4 per cent drop in annual revenue
- 7 pilgrims killed as jeep plunges into well in Maharashtra's Jalna
Just In
MP govt to hire pvt agencies for cloud services for data security
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday gave node for proposal to introduce a 'cloud policy' through which the government would hire private agencies for the services.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday gave node for proposal to introduce a 'cloud policy' through which the government would hire private agencies for the services.
Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the decision has been taken to ensure smooth cloud services in each department of the state and to ensure the safety of the government's data.
The minister said that cloud services will be provided by the private agencies hired by Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) through the tendering process.
He informed that the government will allocate the budget for cloud services, which will be headed by the MPSEDC.
“The expenses incurred by the departments in purchasing the services directly, setting up the data centre and availing the cloud services will be saved as they would be provided by the MPSEDC,” the minister added.
He added that to ensure the smooth operation of the processes of the cloud adoption framework, a monitoring unit will be established in MPSEDC.
“Human resource services will be procured to manage the cloud monitoring unit (CMU) for effective implementation of the system,” he said.