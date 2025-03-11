MP govt to present economic survey, discussion on Governor's address to follow

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will present the economic survey in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the second day of the ongoing budget session. The government will also table the second supplementary budget.

Following these presentations, members of the Assembly from both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress will engage in a discussion on the Governor’s address. The state government is set to present the annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday.

On Monday, Governor Mangubhai Patel, in his 21-minute address to the House, outlined the government’s achievements over the past year and its plans. He highlighted key policy decisions and welfare initiatives implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, emphasizing their role in the country’s inclusive development.

The Governor specifically mentioned river-linking projects, including the Ken-Betwa project, which will provide drinking water and irrigation to 10 districts in Bundelkhand. The Parvati-Kalisindh project is expected to benefit 11 districts in the Malwa region, while the Tapti Basin recharge project will aid both Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On the agricultural front, Patel noted that under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, the government is providing Rs 6,000 annually to 80 lakh farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT). This year alone, Rs 1,624 crore has been transferred as the third installment, with a total of Rs 4,000 crore disbursed in the past year.

Regarding infrastructure, the Governor stated that the state's irrigation coverage is set to expand from 50 lakh hectares to 100 lakh hectares by 2028-29. He also highlighted ongoing development in the healthcare sector, announcing that 12 new medical colleges will be established under a public-private partnership model.

On housing, the Governor informed the House that 36 lakh houses have been completed, with another 13 lakh under construction. The Central government has set a target for an additional 11.86 lakh houses.

The Governor had also mentioned preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh in Ujjain in 2028, promising it will be a grand and unique event. Additionally, he noted that 5,190 km of new roads and 76 bridges have been added to the state's infrastructure.