MP govt's sixth Regional Industry Conclave begins in Narmadapuram

Bhopal: The sixth Regional Industry Conclave (RIC), an initiative to bring investment in Madhya Pradesh, began in Narmadapuram on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh and State Chief Secretary Anurag Jain inaugurated the conclave.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yadav performed 'bhoomi pujan' of proposed development projects in Narmadapuram division, which comprises Betul and Harda districts.

"Chief Minister Yadav performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of new units for the electrical and renewable energy equipment manufacturing sector in village Mohasa-Babai district Narmadapuram and extended his best wishes to various companies by giving them land allotment letters," MP CMO said in a post on social media platform X.

According to the state government, more than 4,000 leading industrialists, including 3,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) representatives, and 75 leading investors have come to attend the conclave.

The state government said that delegations of industrialists from overseas countries such as Canada, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Mexico and Malaysia have also arrived to participate in the conclave.

The state's industrial policy, investment incentives, and prospects for MSMEs will be discussed in various sectoral sessions in the conclave.

Chief Minister Yadav will hold one-on-one meetings with investors, who will present their plans.

After this, a round table session will focus on the renewable energy sector.

According to the state government, sectoral sessions will be held on topics like 'How to start exporting' and 'Investment prospects in tourism'.

Narmadapuram, known for its religious, natural, and cultural heritage, was now also making its mark as an emerging industrial centre.

Under the theme 'New Horizons, New Possibilities', the programme has given a special focus to sectors like agriculture, dairy, food processing, renewable energy, tourism, and textiles.

Rajya Sabha MP Maya Narolia, MP Darshan Singh Chaudhary and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Previously, the Regional Industry Conclaves (RIC) were held in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Ujjain, Indore and Rewa.

The state government has received over Rs 75,000 crore investment proposals from these five conclaves.