Live
- How online learning is transforming teaching careers?
- Swami Vivekananda U20 National Football to kickstart in April
- Mumbai woman cured of epilepsy after part of her brain removed
- MP-PSC delegation presents 66th report to Governor Mangubhai Patel
- Political googly? Sharad Pawar invites Maha CM, Deputy CMs home for dinner
- Sharad Pawar Extends Dinner Invitation Amidst Political Tensions In Baramati
- India's GDP growth surges to 8.4 per cent in Q3, 2023-24 growth rate pegged at robust 7.6 per cent
- SCBA GBM to discuss nomination of women advocates as Executive Members within two months
- Anant National University organises International Symposium on Architecture for All: Call of the Future
- Protein linked to Parkinson's also key for normal brain work: IIT Mandi study
Just In
MP-PSC delegation presents 66th report to Governor Mangubhai Patel
A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP-PSC) led by its chairman Rajeshlal Mehra presented the 66th report of the Commission to Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Raj Bhavan, here on Thursday.
Bhopal: A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP-PSC) led by its chairman Rajeshlal Mehra presented the 66th report of the Commission to Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Raj Bhavan, here on Thursday.
During the meeting, the Governor was apprised that the Commission had issued 61 advertisements for recruitment to 5,391 posts in 2022-2023. Also, the Commission conducted 11 exams for MP-PSC between 2020 and 2023.
Mehra informed the Governor that the Commission has sent a recommendation to the Madhya Pradesh government for the recruitment to 554 posts in various departments. He also said that the Commission has recommended for department and disciplinary inquiries in 145 cases.
For discussion on department promotion of the officials, the Commission has conducted as many as 40 meetings, besides holding seminars on various issues since 2020.
“The Commission has prepared a detailed blue-print to provide information regarding the various exams and activities. A documentary on the same has also been uploaded on YouTube. Facility of one-time registration for job aspirants and a mobile app would be available soon,” Mehra said.