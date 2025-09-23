MP to add another 1320 MW of power in two existing power plants

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for a major leap in energy infrastructure by adding another 1320 MW of power in its exiting thermal power plants at Sarni (Betul) and Chachai (Amarkantak).

The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has initiated the construction of a 660 MW ultra-supercritical unit under Phase-V of the Satpura Thermal Power Project. This ambitious development is expected to significantly bolster the state’s power surplus status amid rising industrial demand and population growth.

Originally envisioned in 2012, the project faced delays due to regulatory and technological transitions. Now revived with advanced ultra-supercritical technology, the new unit promises higher efficiency and reduced emissions.

The total estimated cost of the project has surged to ₹11,671 crore, reflecting both inflation and upgraded specifications.

“Despite the increase, the state government has assured that its earlier commitment of 15 per cent funding will be honoured without additional fiscal burden. The government’s share will be absorbed into the loan structure, requiring only ₹66 crore more to finalise the financial plan,” Kailash Vijayvargiya, Urban Development Minister and government spokesperson said after a Cabinet meeting in which the state government has decided to move ahead with the project.

The plant is scheduled for commissioning by 2030 and is part of a broader strategy to ensure long-term energy security for Madhya Pradesh.

The Satpura expansion has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, affirming its compliance with national sustainability standards, the minister said.

In parallel, another thermal power project valued at ₹11,476 crore has been approved under similar terms.

This includes a 660 MW unit at Chachai, Amarkantak, which will bring the combined capacity of both projects to 1,320 MW.

Like the Satpura project, the Chachai unit will also operate under ultra-supercritical technology, enhancing performance and reducing carbon footprint, the minister said.

These developments mark a significant milestone in Madhya Pradesh’s energy road map. With both projects backed by state and central support, and designed to meet future industrial and residential demand, the state is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable thermal power generation.