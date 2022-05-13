MP's letter raises hope for Buddhi Thakurani temple

Berhampur: People of Berhampur have expressed dismay as funds worth Rs 1.5 crore handed over by the Department of Tourism and Culture to the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) for developing and beautification of the Buddhi Thakurani temple complex, here, in 2014-15 financial year, have been returned unutilised.

Dr Prashanta Nanda, MP (Rajya Sabha), requested the Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) to take immediate steps to beautify the shrine. His letter on May 9 last raised new hope for development of the historic temple among people of Odisha. The vacant 554 decimal land which has flower garden of the temple, was to be developed as a 'Jana Seva Kendra'. The proposals included construction of an attractive gate, deep bore well, parking, electricity, toilets, bathrooms and other amenities in the complex.

It was handed over to the department by the Endowment Commissioner and the temple trustee in 2016. The department handed it over it to OTDC. A detailed project report (DPR) was finalised.

Architecture firm 'Nester' of Bhubaneswar submitted the blueprint for the temple's development after the tender was finalised.

Engineers of OTDC had also visited the spot. But it fizzled out due to non-utilisation of funds. The BeMC had demolished the 70-year-old Trinath temple situated near the Buddhi Thakurani in 2016 to widen the road between Buddhi Thakurani temple and Desi Behera Sahi amidst protest from the local public. Buddhi Thakurani is considered daughter of the Desi Behera. The deity stays with her father's family during the entire biennial Thakurani Yatra period.

The department has accorded State festival status to the famous biennial festival of Buddhi Thakurani, popularly known as 'Thakurani Yatra' in Berhampur in August 2014. Earlier, five festivals, including 'Dhanu Yatra' in Bargarh, 'Parab' in Koraput, 'Mukteswar' and 'Rajarani' in Bhubaneswar and 'Konark' were accorded State festival status. 'Thakurani Yatra' in Berhampur has been recognised as the sixth State festival.

As lakhs of people congregate during the 'Thakurani Yatra', the development plan of the temple would definitely streamline the traffic congestion and facilitate the public, opined people of Berhampur. The cult of Budhi Thakurani originated along with the establishment of Berhampur town around 1672. The Thakurani temple is significant for people of Berhampur as the Telugu Lengayat Dera (weaver) community, which came to Mahuri at the invitation of the Raja Saheb of Mahuri, started their Ghata yatra (pot festival) to highlight the divinity of Berhampur's Mahamayee Thakurani.