Mulayam’s statue installed at SP's office, then removed on Nagar Palika Parishad's order
Hardoi (UP) : A six-foot-tall statue of late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was installed at the party office here allegedly without prior permission and was later removed after a notice from the Nagar Palika Parishad, officials said on Tuesday.
The statue was installed on a platform at the SP office near the Nagar Palika Parishad office by district president Virendra Yadav. The Nagar Palika Parishad issued a notice to Virendra Yadav on September 23 and also pasted it at the entrance of the SP’s office.
According to the notice, the party was given 24 hours to take down the statue, failing which it would face action. While Virendra Yadav refused to comment on the matter, SP district vice president Alankar Singh said party members had collected Rs 10 lakh and got the statue made.
"The administration got it removed after pressuring us. After the notice was issued, we took down the statue ourselves on September 23," he said. Executive Officer, Nagar Palika Parishad, Vinod Kumar Solanki said the SP’s office was opened by joining eight shops allotted to them by the civic body.
"Without permission, a hall and a room were constructed there. A statue cannot be installed without permission," Solanki said in the notice. He said the statue has been removed now.