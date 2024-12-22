Multi-Storey Building Collapse In Mohali Triggers Massive Rescue Operation

A multi-storey building in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) collapsed during excavation work in the basement of an adjacent structure. The building, which housed a gym across its three floors, came down, potentially trapping seven to eight people under the debris, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against the building owners, Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Both accused are currently absconding, according to DSP Harsimran Singh Bal.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police, and district administration on-site. Medical teams have been stationed nearby to provide immediate assistance.

The Indian Army's Western Command reported the deployment of debris clearance machines, including JCBs and other earthmovers, to speed up the rescue effort. "Top debris has been cleared, and efforts are underway to reach the basement," the Army tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured action against those responsible. "The administration and rescue teams are working tirelessly. I urge the public to cooperate," Mann tweeted.

NDRF second-in-command Deepak Talwar confirmed that four teams are actively involved in the rescue efforts. Local leaders, including Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, visited the site to oversee operations.

Kulwant Singh described the event as "unfortunate" and commended the swift response of the rescue teams. The situation remains critical as rescue operations continue.