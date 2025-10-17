Mumbai biz man loses Rs 58 cr to digital arrest scam

Mumbai: A 72-year-old businessman dealing in stocks lost Rs 58 crore in a cyber scam where he and his wife were put under ‘digital arrest’ by fraudsters posing as ED and CBI officials who threatened to prosecute them for money laundering. Police officers say this is perhaps the highest amount someone’s coughed up for fear of prosecution.

Police have arrested a trio who forged documents, impersonated govt officers on video calls, and used fake credentials to convince the victim he was under investigation for money laundering and coercing him into transferring money into multiple bank accounts over two months beginning Aug this year.

The accused got Rs 25 lakh in each of their personal accounts, said a senior cop.