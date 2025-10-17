Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
Mumbai biz man loses Rs 58 cr to digital arrest scam
Highlights
Mumbai: A 72-year-old businessman dealing in stocks lost Rs 58 crore in a cyber scam where he and his wife were put under ‘digital arrest’ by...
Mumbai: A 72-year-old businessman dealing in stocks lost Rs 58 crore in a cyber scam where he and his wife were put under ‘digital arrest’ by fraudsters posing as ED and CBI officials who threatened to prosecute them for money laundering. Police officers say this is perhaps the highest amount someone’s coughed up for fear of prosecution.
Police have arrested a trio who forged documents, impersonated govt officers on video calls, and used fake credentials to convince the victim he was under investigation for money laundering and coercing him into transferring money into multiple bank accounts over two months beginning Aug this year.
The accused got Rs 25 lakh in each of their personal accounts, said a senior cop.
Next Story