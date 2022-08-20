  • Menu
Mumbai cops get threat of '26/11-style' attacks
Mumbai cops get threat of '26/11-style' attacks

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Traffic Control has received a message purportedly warning of another terror attack in the country's commercial capital, officials said here on Saturday.

The threats were in a WhatsApp message, ostensibly from a neighbourhood nation, though details of the sender or when the strikes will take place were not clear.

The message also claims that the next strike would revive the memories of the 26/11 terror attacks in the city by heavily armed 10 Pakistani extremists.

Nationalist Congress Party's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the state government must take the threat seriously and probe.

The latest threats comes two days after the state suffered a major security scare when a yacht with 3 AK-47 guns and ammunition drifted to the Raigad coast and was stuck at Harihareshwar Beach.

Though a potential terror threat was ruled out, a detailed investigation is being carried out by the ATS and Raigad Police.

