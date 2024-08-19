Mumbai-Goa Highway ‘brawl’: MahaYuti leaders threaten to 'smash' each other’s faces

Mumbai: In an embarrassing development, senior leaders of Maharashtra's ruling allies Shiv Sena and BJP got embroiled in a verbal brawl on Monday, threatening to ‘smash each other’s faces' and snap the MahaYuti alliance.



Senior Shiv Sena leader and ex-minister Ramdas Kadam targeted BJP’s PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan over the 'pathetic' status of the Mumbai-Goa Highway, almost a year after the latter promised it would be revamped.

The Mumbai-Goa Highway (NH-66) will attract lakhs of people rushing to the coastal Konkan districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for the state’s biggest public festival, the 10-day long Ganeshotsav starting September 7.

In an outburst before the media, Kadam said that almost a year after Chavan's assurance, the NH-66 is in a sorry state since nearly 15 years, and “now, there is no road, only potholes”, adding that this would greatly inconvenience the devotees thronging their homes for Ganeshotsav.

“Ravindra Chavan is merely indulging in show-off. He should work and make the highway smooth for the devotees as Ganeshotsav is barely a fortnight away. If he cannot do it, (Deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis should ask him to resign,” Kadam demanded.

“Ravindra Chavan should stop ‘chamkogiri’ (shining) and perform… Otherwise, I shall smash his face. If they continue like this, there’s no need for the MahaYuti alliance, break it… We go our way, you go yours,” said Kadam.

Hitting back, an equally irate Chavan said he would not take such abuses quietly, as he asked Kadam to mind his language, besides threatening to pay him back in the same coin.

“You better mind your language. I shall not tolerate such abuses from anybody. If you have the guts, come and meet me personally… I shall not rest till I smash your face,” declared Chavan.

Both leaders dared each other to decide on the venue and time for the 'physical brawl' as other leaders jumped into the simmering political cauldron.

With Assembly elections round the corner, Fadnavis strode cautiously, saying it was improper for Kadam to level such serious accusations publicly, adding that “if you have anything to say, put it up in internal meetings”.

“Ramdas Bhai should not try to corner the BJP every time like this… It doesn’t create a good image by always hounding BJP leaders,” Fadnavis said, as he promised to take up the matter with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Apparently endorsing Kadam’s stance, ex-minister of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally NCP (SP), Anil Deshmukh, said that “not only Chavan, but even other ministers in the MahaYuti should quit for not doing any work for the people".

BJP’s Pravin Darekar issued a veiled warning saying “it is not the only party which needs the MahaYuti alliance”, while chiding Kadam for making ‘immature’ statements to create a sensation.

“If he has any problems, he can take it up with the CM or the Deputy CM privately. Don’t mistake our patience as weakness. You must follow the principle of alliance, or else we can reciprocate in equal measure,” warned Darekar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Kishore Tiwari said “the political honeymoon is over and the marriage of convenience among the three MahaYuti allies is falling apart”, adding that people of Maharashtra will "show them their place in the upcoming polls".

Referring to this and other recent instances among the ruling allies, NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase predicted that the MahaYuti will collapse before the Assembly polls owing to their growing fissures and the BJP’s 'evil machinations'.