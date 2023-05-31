Live
Mumbai: India's growth momentum to continue said Reserve Bank of India
Mumbai : The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said that India's growth momentum is likely to continue in 2023-24 even as it made a case for pushing structural reforms to deal with the geopolitical developments and also to achieve sustained growth in the medium-term.
The Reserve Bank's annual report flagged slowing global growth, protracted geopolitical tensions and a possible upsurge in financial market volatility as possible downside risks to growth.
