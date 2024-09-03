Mumbai-Indore Rail Journey to Get Shorter! Union Cabinet okays Manmad-Indore rail line

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday gave its approval for a new rail line project connecting Indore and Mumbai. The Ministry of Railways will undertake this project, which is estimated to cost approximately Rs 18,036 crore, according to a CCEA statement.

The new rail line, stretching from Indore to Manmad, will facilitate direct connectivity and enhance mobility, thus improving the efficiency and reliability of Indian Railways services. This project will span six districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, extending the existing railway network by about 309 kilometers. The project aligns with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which aims to provide multi-modal connectivity through integrated planning. The project is expected to create approximately 102 lakh man-days of direct employment, referred to by Vaishnaw as “human days,” throughout its construction phase.



The development will include the construction of 30 new stations, significantly improving connectivity to the Aspirational District of Barwani and linking approximately 1,000 villages with a population of around 30 lakhs.