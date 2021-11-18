Mumbai: Param Bir Singh declared offender
Highlights
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and two others were Wednesday declared proclaimed offenders by a court in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and two others were Wednesday declared proclaimed offenders by a court in Mumbai.
This is in connection with an extortion case filed against Singh by the city police.
The Mumbai police had on Saturday approached the magistrate court seeking to declare its former commissioner Param Bir Singh a proclaimed absconding offender in connection with an extortion case registered by the Goregaon police.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story