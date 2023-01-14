Mumbai police arrest four men with cough syrup bottles, drug tablets

Mumbai: The police have arrested four persons for allegedly carrying several bottles of cough syrup without valid documents in Chembur area here, an official said on Saturday.

Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Mandre of RCF police station said they intercepted a car on Mahul Road a few days ago and seized cough syrup bottles.

This particular brand of cough syrup is often abused for intoxication, he said. The police also found a large quantity of tablets containing narcotic substances in the vehicle.

Mandre said the four have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they already face multiple drug cases.