Mumbai Police File A FIR Against Female Model Who Accused Bhushan Kumar With Rape Allegations

It is all known that a woman filed a complaint in Mumbai police station on T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar. She made rape allegations on the producer and thus Police registered a case under Section 376 IPC. But now, a new angle of this case has been put out. According to the sources, the local political leader of Thane district, Mallikarjun Pujari has panned it to extort money from this ace producer.



It is said that Mallikarjun approached Bhushan Kumar in June 2021 and demanded money and threatened him that if money is not given, then a woman will file a complaint against him with the sexual harassment allegations. Thereafter, Krishan Kumar from the T-Series banner also filed a complaint on Pujari on July 1st at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

Even then Mallikarjun Pujari called Krishan Kumar and asked him to meet at the hotel "The Regenza by Tunga" at 1:00 PM on 5th July, 2021. He then showed him a few WhatsApp messages which never came from Bhushan Kumar's mobile nor from any other members of T-Series. He then demanded a huge sum of money and threatened him once again.

Even after calling Bhushan Kumar several times, T-Series officials never responded to Pujari's demands. Thus, he made a woman file a complaint against Bhushan Kumar with rape allegations.

According to Inspector Someshwar Khante, Station In-charge, Amboli Police Station, "Complainant Shri Krishan Kumar Chandrabhan Arora, 53, Business-Producer, is the owner by T-Series Super Cassette Pvt. Ltd. His nephew is Bhushan Kumar, the managing director of the company. From 03/07/21 to 10/07/21, Mallikarjun Pujari falsely accused his nephew Bhushan Kumar of raping her. She blackmailed the complainant by demanding money for not reporting the rape, fearing defamation in the media. Also, her friend threatened to kill Bhushan Kumar as he lodged a complaint against Mallikarjun Pujari at the Amboli Police Station. An offense has been registered under Sections 386, 500, 506, 506 (2) of the IPC."

Take a look at the Marathi statement:

Yesterday, T-Series management has released an official statement thrashing the allegations made on Bhushan Kumar. The statement reads, "The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.

It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos.

Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion.

We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action."