Mumbai: Poster of 'CM Ajit Pawar' appears in Maharashtra

Mumbai : A huge poster appeared in Dharashiv, Maharashtra, naming NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the future CM of Maharashtra.

Following the buzz of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar joining the ruling BJ) coalition in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said there was no discussion about the matter in the party.

"If someone is trying to break away (Ajit Pawar from NCP), then, it is their strategy and they must be doing that. If we have to take a stand, then we will take a firm stand. It is not right to speak anything on it as we have not had any discussions regarding this," Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar reiterated that he would stay in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) till his last moment amid swirling rumours over his next political move.

"I am sure you also have several questions in your mind. You also must be thinking that if I would repeat the same thing that I had done at 8 am (in an apparent reference to his early morning oath-taking in 2019). But I have already told you that I will continue to work in NCP till my last moment and will agree with any decision that my party takes," he said.