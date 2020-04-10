Mumbai's Dharavi tightens lockdown

Mumbai: The police and health authorities have tightened the lockdown in Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum amid growing fears of coronavirus spreading here, officials said on Thursday. At least 10 localities in the 2.25 sq. kms area have been red-flagged and all movement of people stopped, all shops and establishments, fruit/vegetable markets or vendors, hawkers, etc, have been shut down, barring pharmacies.

To minimise peoples' unrest in the area, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), plans to come up with a scheme for doorstep delivery of essentials shortly. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, who represents Dharavi constituency, along with Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited hospitals and quarantine centres in her constituency on Wednesday for a spot assessment of the situation.